Things to Do Jan. 3 Jan 1, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAY, Jan. 3Swearing in for newly elected Malheur County and State/Judicial officials, 8 a.m., Court Room 2, upstairs, Malheur County Circuit Court, 251 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-5151, countyclerk@malheurco.org.Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payette Senior Center Foot Clinic Coffee House Building Industry Law Catering Malheur County Circuit Court Room Nyssa Public Library Gathering Place Malheur County Court Meeting Vale Official Vfw Hall Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 14 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps? City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change Payette County Sheriff provides update in unsolved double homicide Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue ‘Very rewarding opportunity’ New Year's Eve bash doubles as fundraiser Vale readies to light up the sky for New Year's Eve Dealing with a crowded jail
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.