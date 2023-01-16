Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fruitland Church of the Brethren, 303 S. Minnesota Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-4521.
Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Lunch is available. Open to the public. INFO: (541) 419-9131.
Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.
Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 215 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.
TUESDAY, Jan. 17
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa.
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 965 9977 7084 with passcode: 899846; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 899846.
