Things to do Feb. 22-23 Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago

TODAY, Feb. 22

Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Health Care Career and Job Fair, 8 to 10 a.m. resume workshop; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., booths open; Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

Free screening of "The Chosen" Season 2, Episode 4, 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario, (208) 230-0344.
