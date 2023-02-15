TODAY, Feb. 15
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, tickets $12 available online at http://bit.ly/3E2LBNr, (541) 889-8012.
Free screening of “The Chosen” Season 2, Episode 3, 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario, (208) 230-0344.
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
Alias Brass Company (presented by Community Concerts of Treasure Valley), 7 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center (campus entrance), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (208) 739-2777.
“Saving the Dark” documentary screening, 7 p.m.; Q&A panel, 8:15 p.m., free, RSVP for tickets: http://bit.ly/3K2vpzA, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (208) 739-2777.
