MONDAY, Dec. 5
Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Lunch is available. Open to the public. INFO: (541) 419-9131.
Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.
Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall,150 Longfellow St N., (541) 473-3133.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 215 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Online and telephonic public hearing for Idaho Power’s Boardman-to-Hemingway (B2H) 500Kv Transmission Line, 7 p.m. Mountain Time (can log in early); by Zoom: https://bit.ly/3Fmm1Uw; by phone: (669) 254 5252; ID: 161 835 8332; Passcode: 5383025492.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
TUESDAY, Dec. 6
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.
Treasure Valley Connection’s “Christmas Around the World,” 6 p.m., Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 739-5030.
To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.
