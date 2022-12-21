Things to Do Dec. 21-22, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Dec. 21Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.Winter Music Concert, 6:30 p.m., McCain Middle School, 400 N. Iowa Ave., Payette.Special service to help people experiencing loss, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1131 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 889-2155.Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.THURSDAY, Dec. 22Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.Stargazing party, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owyhee River Ranch, 1880 Owyhee Lake Rd., Nyssa, $5, register online at https://bit.ly/3hD7TgE.Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags S.w. Experimental Aircraft Association Christianity Building Industry Company Museums Payette County Museum W. Malheur County Court Ontario Airport Dinner Commerce S.w. Fifth Ave. Meeting Potluck Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 14 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 8th-grader to sheriff, DA: ‘Ontario has disintegrated’ Coffee with a cop returns Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shuts down death row, changing sentencing of 17 people to life in prison Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic Organizer touts students as integral to success of charity drive Dealing with a crowded jail Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban ‘Bundle up’ and check out the sky NFL star born with facial difference to speak at global event
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.