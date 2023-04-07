Things to Do April 7-9, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, April 7Buddy Devore & The Faded Cowboys concert, 7 p.m., The Frosty Badger, 505 N.W. First St., Ontario, $10 per person with children 12 and younger free.SATURDAY, April 8Albertsons/Ashley Homestore Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Albertsons, 1410 Westpark Plaza, Ontario, (541) 889-9123.Red Apple Marketplace Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Red Apple Marketplace, 555 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1678.Payette Library Foundation Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 6 p.m., Central Park, Payette, (208) 642-6024.SUNDAY, April 9Easter sunrise fireworks display, about 7 a.m., Montgomery Farms, 688 Sugar Ave. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Music Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 17 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Bargain Center bids farewell to Ontario No foolin': Rare twin boys celebrate 1st birthday on April 1 Gov. Kotek signs emergency response package into law Landslide near Ontario keeps on inching along Ontario Recreation District director hits home run with presentation The latest in a ‘very complex investigation’ of a missing child Red Apple to host Easter egg hunt on Saturday New sheriff, undersheriff for Malheur County Prosecutor refiles old charges on Sarah Wondra State holds town hall on oil and gas activity in Payette County
