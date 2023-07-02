Things to do - July 2 - 4 2023 Jul 2, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Things to do - July 2MONDAY, July 3108th annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo, 7 p.m. pre-rodeo; 7:45 p.m. grand entry; 8 p.m. suicide race followed by main event, Shamrock Arena, 515 Longfellow St. S., Vale, valerodeo.comRevitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall,150 Longfellow St N., (541) 473-3133.Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 215 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3. Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.TUESDAY, July 4108th annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo, 5 p.m. parade; 7 p.m. pre-rodeo; 7:45 p.m. queen coronation; 8 p.m. main event, Shamrock Arena, 515 Longfellow St. S., Vale, valerodeo.comOntario Fourth of July fireworks, 10:20 p.m., Malheur County Fair Grounds Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Folklore Entertainment Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 12 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Did a Payette woman have a black bear in her yard the morning of June 28? A wildlife official says, 'Yes' Chipotle chooses Ontario for first eastern Oregon location Owners of locally owned fireworks stand ring in 20 years with customer appreciation days Ontario City manager reassures concerned citizens that designated campsite for homeless will be monitored Missing child's 7th birthday is June 24 U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden: Collaborative work in Malheur County will get national attention ODOT: Oversize load makes way to eastern Oregon; expect nighttime delays thru June 26 Officials urge visitors to respect day use rules at Snively Hot Springs on Owyhee River Chief Clinton Benson expresses gratitude for 'a ton of community support' A plethora of local Chukars make TVCC honor roll
