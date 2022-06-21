Tis the season for camping and picnics and the Idaho Potato Commission has plenty of recipes that are friendly for both. Following are recipes that can help you maximize the flavor for the outdoor cooking season
Classic Idaho® Potato Low Country Boil Grill Packets
Idaho Potato Commission via recipe author, Betsy Haley
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound Idaho® red potatoes, quartered
• 3 ears fresh corn, shucked and cut into thirds
• 1 pound medium uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
• 1 pound fully cooked andouille sausage, sliced
• 2 lemons, cut into wedges
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
DIRECTIONS
1. Heat a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. Tear six 18 x 12 sheets of heavy-duty foil.
2. In a large bowl combine Idaho® red potatoes, corn, shrimp, olive oil and Old Bay seasoning. Toss to coat.
3. Arrange even portions of potato mixture in the center of each piece of foil. Top with even amounts of sausage.
4. Seal packets by bringing two sides up to meet and folding the edges together. Roll up each remaining side, leaving room for air to circulate and expand.
5. Place packets on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 5 minutes. Rotate packets and cook for 5-7 minutes more or until shrimp are pink and sausage is hot.
6. Carefully open packets. Squeeze lemon wedges over the top and sprinkle with parsley.
Heart-Healthy Grilled Idaho® Potato Ratatouille Salad
Fire up with grill, toss on simply prepped vegetables and enjoy this fresh, ratatouille salad family style.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds large Idaho® potatoes
• 1 medium eggplant
• 1 medium zucchini
• 2 medium yellow squash
• 4 portobello mushrooms, stems removed
• 1 green bell pepper
• 1 red bell pepper
• 4 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
• 4 onions, peeled and halved from top to bottom
• 2 heads of garlic (optional)
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, optional
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• Pepper to taste
• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or snipped chives (optional)
DIRECTIONS
1. Wash and dry all vegetables except for onions. Cut potatoes into 1-inch thick lengthwise wedges. Steam wedges on a rack over boiling water (covered) for 10 minutes to pre-cook potatoes. Remove potatoes from steam and pat dry with paper towels.
2. Prepare remaining vegetables: cut eggplant lengthwise into 1-inch thick slices; cut zucchini and yellow squash in half lengthwise; seed and quarter green and red peppers. Place potatoes and all other vegetables on baking sheets and brush with olive oil to prevent sticking during grilling. Prepare grill.
3. When grill is ready, lightly oil the grill tray. Place eggplant, squash and mushrooms on the grill crosswise so they don't fall through the grill tray. Place the tomatoes and the peppers in a wire grilling basket or on a grilling tray suitable for small foods so they don't fall through into the grill. Place garlic heads directly on grill.
4. With the grill lid closed, grill all vegetables for 5 minutes. With tongs and a metal spatula, turn the vegetables and grill the other side, with the lid closed, for another 5-6 minutes. If all vegetables don't fit on the grill, cook in batches.
5. When vegetables are cooked, arrange on a large serving platter (slice portobello mushrooms if they're large). Halve the grilled heads of garlic crosswise, and squeeze out the soft pulp into a small bowl. Whisk together the balsamic vinegar and the garlic, then pour over the vegetables. If not using garlic, just drizzle vinegar over vegetables. Sprinkle vegetables with the fresh thyme leaves or chives, if desired. Serve salad warm or at "picnic" temperature no need to chill.
Idaho® Potato Grilled Pizza
Idaho Potato Commission via recipe author, Betsy Haley
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound Idaho® potatoes, thinly sliced
• 1 large zucchini, thinly sliced
• 1 large leek, trimmed and cut in half
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• salt and pepper
• store bought or homemade pizza dough
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
• 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat grill to medium heat. Clean grates well.
2. Toss potato slices, zucchini slices and leek halves in olive oil until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper. Place vegetables in an even layer directly on the grill. If slices are small, use a vegetable basket to avoid pieces slipping between the grates.
3. Grill for 2 minutes per side or until cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside. When leeks are cool enough to touch, thinly slice.
4. Meanwhile, roll out pizza dough on a floured cookie sheet to the desired thickness. Flip the cookie sheet to place the dough directly on the grill grate.
5. Remove the cookie sheet and close the grill. Cook until the bottom is charred, 3-5 minutes.
6. Using tongs or a grill spatula flip the dough over. Spread with garlic cloves and leeks.
7. Sprinkle with half cheese.
8. Layer slices of potato and zucchini evenly over the top of the crust.
9. Top with remaining cheese.
10. Close the grill lid and cook until cheese melts and the dough is fully cooked through.
11. Sprinkle with fresh basil and enjoy.
Vegan Deviled Idaho® Red Potatoes
Idaho Potato Commission via recipe author, Cristopher Williams
INGREDIENTS
Potatoes
• 3 pounds baby red Idaho® potatoes
• 1 cup vegan mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
• 1/3 cup prepared yellow mustard
• 1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
• Olive oil for brushing
• Smoked paprika
• Chives, minced
Vegan Mayonnaise
• 1/2 cup aquafaba (liquid from 2 15-oz. cans of chickpeas)
• 3/4 cup canola oil
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Kosher salt
• Cracked black pepper
Tangy Tomato Jam
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1/4 cup red onion, diced
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1-1/2 cup tomato, finely diced
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
• 3 tablespoons plain rice vinegar
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
• 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
Potatoes Prep
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut 15 potatoes in half, lengthwise (about 2 pounds, depending on size). If needed, slice a thin piece off the bottoms so potatoes sit level with the cut side up. Place on a lightly greased sheet pan and brush tops with olive oil. Lightly season with salt and pepper.
2. Bake 15-20 minutes just until centers are softened. Cool. Scoop out centers with a melon baller or scoop, leaving a rim to resemble egg halves. Reserve scooped potato for filling.
3. Cook remaining potatoes in boiling salted water until soft. Drain. Cool slightly, remove skins while warm.
Vegan Mayonnaise
1. Place aquafaba in a blender jar or immersion blender container. Blend until frothy.
2. Gradually blend in canola oil, then olive oil until mixture is thickened and velvety. Season with salt and pepper.
Tangy Tomato Jam
1. Heat olive oil in a small saucepan. Sauté onion and garlic on medium heat until translucent.
2. Stir in tomato, sugar, vinegar and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and cook stirring frequently until reduced by about half and the mixture becomes a jam-like consistency.
3. Stir in thyme and salt. Set aside.
Deviled Filling
1. In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup vegan mayonnaise, pickle relish, yellow mustard, and Worcestershire. Mix in scooped potato centers and boiled potato. Mash and mix until smooth. Add additional vegan mayonnaise if needed to make mixture firm yet pipe-able, like deviled egg filling.
2. Transfer mixture to a piping bag with a star tip. Pipe generously into scooped potato shells. Dust tops with paprika. Bake or cover well and refrigerate until ready to bake.
3. Bake at 350°F for 6-8 minutes until filling sets slightly and is warm. Garnish with Tangy Tomato Jam. Serve warm.
