PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, invites the public to come join them for their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10. The theme will be “Healthy Happy New Year,” and the meeting will be at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and meal and program begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $14, and attendees can RSVP by phoning or sending a text to Wanda Lehmkuhl at (208) 739-5030.



