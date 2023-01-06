PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, invites the public to come join them for their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10. The theme will be “Healthy Happy New Year,” and the meeting will be at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and meal and program begin at 6 p.m.
The cost is $14, and attendees can RSVP by phoning or sending a text to Wanda Lehmkuhl at (208) 739-5030.
Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department, will give updates on the local health concerns in our area.
Inspirational speaker Phyliss Nettleton, of Nampa, will share her inspirational talk called “Surviving Life’s Trauma.”
The evening will be rounded out by Judy Obermeier, of Vale, who will provide live music to enjoy.
The Treasure Valley Connection group meets monthly, usually the first Tuesday of each month at Erika’s Kitchen.
Stonecroft Ministries, celebrating its 85th year, is an international organization providing events such as this throughout the U.S. and many foreign countries. It is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization with the goal of bringing encouragement to men and women in difficult times. The local Stonecroft group, previous called Ladies Night Out Christian Women’s Club, has been serving in Treasure Valley for more than 60 years.
Upcoming Treasure Valley Connection dates to keep in mind are Feb 7, Linda Varnes, shares a talk called “Connecting the Dots.” She was recently connected with an extended family member, who – by the way – many of us will remember hearing about, too. Then on March 7, Pat Smith will share about time she spent in a maximum-security women’s prison.
