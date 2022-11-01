If the ancient Greeks and Romans could be magically transported to modern times, chances are strong that much of our current customs would register as foreign. But one particular custom that’s part and parcel of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the globe might feel more familiar to our hypothetical time travelers.

Historians differ as to the origins of the toast, but the concept of toasting to one’s own and others’ health is evident in the ancient Greek author Homer’s “Odyssey,” which was written in the eighth century BCE. The “Odyssey” is considered one of the most significant works inn the history of Western literature, and in it Ulysses raises a glass and drinks to the health of Achilles.



