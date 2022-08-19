Purchase Access

On Aug. 18, the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of St. Helena.

The mother of Constantine the Great, St. Helena is believed to have restored many sites in the Holy Land, where she discovered the cross on which Christ died and other relics from his Passion, some of which she brought back with her to Rome.



