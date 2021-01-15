The logistics of returning 2,325 students to seven campuses

ONTARIO
Transportation and social distancing mandates, including cohorts which reach no more than 100 students throughout the week, are cited by administrators as some of the most difficult challenges faced for reopening Ontario schools amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the district is tasked with returning students to school in some hybrid form or another — meaning they must still allow for comprehensive distant learning options for those whose parents are not ready for them to return to class — as soon as safely possible. The directive came down from Gov. Kate Brown for all Oregon schools during winter break on Dec. 23, 2020. Since then, administrators “have been hard at work,” on details, which has included gathering input and details from staff, parents and stakeholders, and having constant meetings with health authorities and state boards, said Superintendent Nicole Albisu, during a special meeting of the Ontario School District Board of Directors held via Zoom on Thursday night.
The board did not make any decisions during the meeting about returning to class, but decided after hearing the information that members would take it into consideration for a decision on Jan. 25, with one caveat: The board is hoping for the potential the administration will present a third option for reopening the high school. With that in mind, administrators will “go back to the drawing board and look at what we can make work to satisfy their request while still adhering to the guidance,” wrote Taryn Smith, communications director, in an email this morning.
‘Priorities have not changed’
Albisu told the board that as far as getting students back to in-person classes, “priorities have not changed,” which include student and staff safety and student learning and care.
The district is following stipulations put forth by Brown, which include myriad directives, including prioritizing elementary education, on-site testing for staff and students, local decision-making which considers metrics for return and vaccine availability.
As the district shifts into a return, it will be working closely with Malheur County Health Department.
Among things to take into consideration for a safe return are cohorts, classroom space, meals and bus capacity, with the latter being cited as the most problematic.
For cohorts, students must be part of multiple groups that do not exceed 100 total people in an educational week. Movement — including bathroom breaks — must be logged for contact tracing and there will be regular screening, cleaning and sanitizing and protocols for outbreaks including plans for isolation and quarantine.
Schools must ensure the 6-foot physical distancing is maintained and provide 35 square feet per student.
On busses, that distance shrinks to a minimum of 3 feet. As such, busses which can normally haul up to 73 students, may now have anywhere from 10 to 17 students per bus. And sanitization must take place between each trip.
Transportation Director Darrell Wilson explained that if family members ride the same bus, the can get more kids, because for example, three kids from the same family can ride in the same seat. But, he said, if a route contained no siblings, no more than 10 kids could fit on those buses.
Breaking down scenarios
Albisu provided a breakdown of different scenarios for getting back to class for various groups — K-6, 7-8 and 9-12. The first option for each of those groups of students was to “continue serving students as we are currently,” citing a 12.5% positivity rate in Malheur County as causal.
Secondary options blend in-person and distant learning, but for elementary schools reduced the school week to four days with a fifth needed for planning. A third option for K-6, which Albisu said was the least popular among staff, would mean turning all of the teachers at Pioneer into distant learning instructors for those students who remained in that program, and having the Pioneer students be absorbed into the remaining four elementary schools.
Although it was said to be the hardest of the options, elementary teachers predominantly sought to keep the students who have been in their classes this school year, and as such are committed to teaching classes simultaneously to students in-person and over the computer.
A secondary option for the middle school included simultaneous teaching combined with live broadcast of classes and grade level breaks in order to support distant learners.
The secondary option for the high school drew the most concern from Director Derrick Draper, as the hybrid model included optional on-site workshops held during the third period for students not needing help, which opened up the class time to assist distant learners.
Draper said there needed to be a plan for a full return presented, pressing Albisu about why the schools couldn’t just reopen as others in the area have recently done.
To this, Albisu responded that every district and school was unique in overcoming challenges for reopening and staying within the guidance.
“I have to be honest, there are a lot of different interpretations of the current guidance,” which can sometimes be stretched, Albisu said. Additionally, she pointed out that at the start of the pandemic, each district had to determine its own path for distant learning, which would indicate the same thing happening for a return.
When do they go back?
The Board of Directors is set to make a decision on Jan. 25. The proposed timeline to return for K-6 and 7-8 is Feb. 8-9 for teacher professional development and planning and Feb. 10 for students. However, for high-schoolers, it is March 8, which is the start of the next trimester. At that time, they propose bringing students on site for lab classes but continuing distant learning. The high school is set for a limited in-person instruction expansion on Wednesday.
Director Craig Geddes asked whether there were anyway to move the timeline, even one week sooner, to which Albisu said they tried to figure out how to do it, but the process was so complicated they weren’t able to.
Survey says
Before deciding on options for a return, the school district gathered input in a community survey. Albisu said that there were 686 respondents, including 507 parents, along with students, staff and community members.
When asked how they felt about returning to school in-person, the majority, 56%, expressed excitement.
About 30% said they were hesitant and a little more than 13% said they were opposed.
In a question about parents being able to provide transportation, 60% said yes, 17% said no, and the remaining respondents were not parents.
In another question to parents about whether they would send students back when it was allowed, 60% said yes, and 18% were opposed, with the other respondents not being parents.
146 staff responding to the same question about how they felt about returning. Of those, 48.6% were excited; 62% were hesitant and 13% were opposed.
COVID vaccinations for educators are said to be available beginning Jan. 23, and teachers already are signing up to receive the ones that will be sent to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario for distribution.
Liability another concern
With Malheur County remaining in the “extreme risk category,” PACE liability coverage, protecting the school from costly lawsuits if somebody were to get exposed to the virus after students return to class is another top concern. Metrics became advisory rather than mandatory on Jan. 1. However, it was noted that additional metrics for returning to in-person classes are expected to be updated on Tuesday.
Melissa Williams, director of Instruction and Student Services, said that the county is still well above the extreme risk metrics, which are 200 cases per 100,000.
Local decision-makers have to consider whether the community cases are low enough that there are no new cases coming into the school, as it would require isolation and quarantining, “which destabilizes the learning environment,” according to Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority.
When questioned about the delay in getting kids back to class, Albisu pointed to these logistics as well as the ever-changing guidelines and metrics being passed down by the state.
The “operational blueprint” keeps changing or updating, and it’s comprehensive,” Albisu told the board, adding that it required every “i” to be dotted, and every “t” to be crossed. “In the end, this is what we are required to follow and if not, we can get complaints or we might not have coverage even with liability in place.”
When Sue Steiber, a community member said she understood the struggle to switch but that it was long past time to get kids back in school, citing depression and high risk of suicide.
“You need to really figure something out and do it quick, I don’t know if there is a payoff to postponing it.”
Director Blanca Rodriguez replied saying, “The payoff is safety. We don’t want our teachers and students dying if we don’t have liability.”
Techs scramble for more capacity
So many people were interested in the outcome of the meeting that within 15 minutes of its start, the meeting’s hosting platform reached its 100 guest capacity for the first time since the district turned to hosting the virtual meetings. The conversation then turned to whether the board should or could legally continue the meeting, with reports coming in of people wanting to be able to attend but unable to join.
It was eventually decided among board members that so long as no decisions were made on returning students to class, they could go ahead and continue the meeting, with a recording being made available publicly soon thereafter.
Additionally, tech support was able to expand capacity of the current meeting within about 45 minutes, at which time at least 16 people who were waiting in queue were immediately connected.
Additionally there were Spanish-speaking parents who did not speak English, so Anabel Ortiz-Chavolla, director for Ontario School District Federal Programs, provided translation between slides presented by Albisu.
