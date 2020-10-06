The Idaho Potato Commission's "Ask Dr. Potato" is Fast Becoming the Most Referenced Online Resource for All Potato-Related Questions

Eagle
Forgot how long it takes to bake a potato or if spuds should be stored in the refrigerator? Answers to these questions and hundreds more can easily be found at Dr. Potato on the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) website.
With over 1.23 million page views this year alone and answers to more than 700 questions, Dr. Potato functions as an in-depth catalogue of potato topics. “Dr. Potato was born because we were receiving hundreds of questions about potatoes from consumers and foodservice operators.
Since many of the questions were recurring, we thought it would be most efficient to post them online so folks could access them immediately and at any time of day,” explained Frank Muir, President & CEO, IPC. “Subsequently, it has become the most popular section on the website. If by chance you have a question we haven’t answered yet, no problem. Submit it and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as possible.”
Dr. Potato has become a go-to resource for reporters who need reliable information fast. Dr. Potato has been referenced in popular news sites like CNN, Wine Spectator, Mashed, Tree Hugger and The List to name a few.
Here are some of the most popular Dr. Potato questions of all time:
• What are the proper steps to storing peeled potatoes?
• Can I eat potatoes that are green?
• Are slightly soft potatoes okay to cook and eat?
• Can I eat week old potatoes that have been cooked and refrigerated?
• My potatoes turned black. Are they okay to eat?
• To create perfect french fries is it important to always blanch them?
• Folks also are curious about the potato’s nutritional profile:
Are all the nutrients in the skin of the potato?
• I have heard that potatoes have as much potassium as a banana, is that true?
• How do I get the most nutrition out of Idaho® potatoes?
• During the pandemic, many sought answers to their storage questions:
• If I remove sprouts from my stored potatoes, will it increase their storage life?
• Is it okay to store potatoes in water for over 24 hours?
• I cut too many potatoes. How long can they be kept in the refrigerator covered?
And, there are always a few unconventional ones…
• Why do my potatoes taste like dirt?
• Who invented hash browns?
• What is the average length and circumference of a raw potato?
Bookmark Dr. Potato for easy access to all your potato-related questions, no matter how common or obscure they may be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.