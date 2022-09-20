The basics of milk alternatives

Consumers have a multitude of dairy alternatives to consider when visiting their local grocery stores.

Trends in the food and beverage industry come and go. Individuals without any allergies or preexisting health conditions can navigate these changing trends with relative ease, seamlessly shifting to new items when fads fade and new ones emerge. However, that option isn’t open to those who have food allergies, including an inability to consume dairy.

How common are milk allergies?



