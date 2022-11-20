WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Thanksgiving is not only a time to reflect on reasons to give thanks, it’s a time to give others a reason to be thankful, too.
Here is a rundown of the Thanksgiving Dinner events happening in the Western Treasure Valley this year.
Vale Thanksgiving Community Dinner
This year’s community dinner in Vale will be at a new location, Vale Elementary, 403 E. St. W., Vale. The meal is free of charge and will be served from noon — 2 p.m. An announcement for the dinner tells the community that “food / financial donations are welcomed” and help to keep this community event going. Volunteers are also being sought for “setup, serving, cleanup and traffic control.”
The newspaper reached out to volunteer Maddy Fischer to find out more about the event.
She said that for the past couple of years, things have operated differently due to the pandemic and associated COVID restrictions. These changes included putting together take-out containers of food for people to take home. Fischer estimated that around 150 people were served dinner last year.
This year, she said things will be different and that the concentration will be on people getting “a warm meal in a warm building.”
Fischer indicated that there are “a lot of volunteers” who are coming to take part in the preparation and that “everyone is welcome.”
“It takes a village and it’s going to happen,” she said.
Nyssa Thanksgiving giveaway
Nyssa Food Pantry was the place to be on Wednesday to get a turkey, a food box or a gift card for the upcoming holiday according to Kathy Oliver, food pantry manager, in a phone interview on Nov. 17, the day following the community giveaway.
She said that 130 turkeys were given away, along with 50 food boxes, which, she noted were actually sacks full of food items in lieu of actual boxes.
Oliver said that the response was so big that the pantry ran low on supplies and had to “close an hour early.” This is something that she said just doesn’t happen.
“We want to make sure people have thanksgiving,” she said.
This year, however, the Nyssa Senior Citizen Center will not having a community Thanksgiving dinner due in part to not having the kitchen capacity to prepare the amount of food necessary to hold the event.
