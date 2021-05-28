McCALL — As communities in the West Central Mountains of Idaho prepare for a surge in summer tourism, leaders in its largest resort town are inviting residents and guests to take the McCall Promise.
“This summer will look a lot more familiar to McCall’s frequent visitors than last summer, with the return of large events like the Fourth of July Fireworks and many other exciting things planned and hosted by our local businesses,” McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said. “The goal of this effort is to remind our visitors of the qualities that originally attracted them to the community of McCall and of their role in preserving that character.”
As posted at https://visitmccall.org/the-mccall-promise, the McCall Promise reads:
“There is something about McCall. The natural wonders, the people, the small-town charm. If you live here or have had a chance to visit, you get it. That spark, that uniqueness, is something we want to ensure isn’t lost for future generations.”
The initiative asks people to promise to observe the following principles:
• I will avoid left-hand turns during high-traffic times to preserve my own sanity and that of the cars behind me.
• I will brake for pedestrians and bikes and town deer (even when they forget to carry the bright green flags provided at crosswalks).
• I will not invent my own trail while seeking the trail less traveled.
• I will say please and thank you like my parents taught me and remember to tip my servers.
• I will not get freaked out when someone tips a hat or waves in passing on a back road -- locals are just a friendly bunch.
• I will stand in awe of the local wildlife, but not stand too close...even in pursuit of the perfect photo.
• I will plan for several seasons of weather to happen in one day and pack clothing accordingly.
• I will take my lead from Smokey Bear and drown my campfire.
• I will soak in the fresh mountain air and small-town charm.
• I will be kind and courteous, even when hangry.
• I will respect the natural wonders that make this place so special and do my part to keep the water and the land as I found it.
• I will respect no wake zones in the summer and avalanche reports in the winter.
• I will adhere to Leave No Trace practices and take my trash with me (and any I may find along the way).
• I will keep a keen eye out for Sharlie.
“So join us,” Kraemer said. “Show your love for McCall and sign on the virtual dotted line. Leave this place better than you found it, and win sweet prizes along the way. We will draw one winner in June and one winner in December for a weekend retreat.”
Go to VisitMcCall.org for up-to-date details regarding Fourth of July plans and other summer events.
