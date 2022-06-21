Stronger Together shows some pride this Saturday

ONTARIO — As many are aware, June is LGBTQIA+ Pride month. This could explain an influx of rainbow flags being displayed and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” showing up as suggested viewing on various streaming services.
To embody the meaning of the month is the upcoming event Stronger Together, which highlights the LGBTQIA+, Two Spirit and Ally communities. This event is open to everyone and will be held at Lions Park on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food served from noon until 2 p.m.
To find out more about this event and what it means for the community, the newspaper reached out to one of the organizers, Sandy Kendall, resource development manager with Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative.
In a phone interview on June 10, Kendall said the event, highlighting “people within the LGBTQ arena” is in response to “a huge need in this area.” Furthermore, “as organizations we could support this community.”
Kendall stressed the importance of having community partners who are willing to work together to bring greater visibility to the needs of people within the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We want those allies!” she said.
Kendall described how allies are people who support the LGBTQIA+ community and added “You don’t have to be any which way” in order to be an ally.
She went on to say that this event will have live entertainment, free food, $1 raffles for a silent auction, booths and “amazing speakers” sharing their personal stories.
“They just want to be who they are and not be persecuted. These are just normal people and want to feel accepted and what they can bring to the table for our community,” she stated, “Everyone deserves to be heard and deserves to be seen in our community.”
Kendall explained that due to how rural Malheur County is, it presents difficulty for “people in this community to find services.”
“This event is a kickoff,” she said and described how it’s a way to make people “more aware of the LGBTQ community.”
In an email response received on June 20, Kelly Rumsey from Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, one of the participating organizations in Stronger Together, expressed the importance of the event.
“This event is very important for all the surrounding communities, Ontario, Vale, Nyssa, Fruitland and Payette. It is important to show support for members who identify as Two Spirit-LGBTQIA+ and allies to let them know that they are accepted, heard and seen,” he wrote.
Rumsey also said that this is a way for businesses to show their acceptance of these people and “to address stigmas” that often surround these communities.
“Our One Community – All Spirits (OCAS) is hoping for a large turn-out. This is the very first Pride event that the OCAS coalition has hosted, since it’s our first event, we will be excited no matter the turn-out. All are welcome, we truly want everyone to stop by and enjoy the event,” wrote Rumsey.
He said there will be booths set up by local area “businesses, non-profits, and medical/health related organizations” to share information about what they do.
As for live entertainment, Rumsey said that a local DJ, Northwest Noise, will be providing music. Drag shows are also going to be showcased at this event.
He indicated the plan is to make Stronger Together an annual event.
“The Stronger Together event is the first that the OCAS coalition is hosting. HECK YES … this will be an annual event, with the hopes of making it bigger and better each year. June is Pride month, but our OCAS coalition hopes to be a presence not just in June, but all year long,” he wrote.
Rumsey was asked how important it is for members of the LGBTQIA+/Two Spirit community to have allies and advocates.
“No matter how strong an individual is, they will always need someone in their corner, and knowing that you have support makes life so much easier. Everyone wants to feel accepted and welcome; everyone wants to feel that they are a part of something, and take pride in being able to give back, and be a productive member of society,” he wrote.
Stronger Together is an event made possible by the efforts of community partners: Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, Oregon Department of Human Services, Community in Action, Oregon Food Bank, Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization, CASA, and Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative.
