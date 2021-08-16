BOISE — Angler input on proposed changes are important to help fishery managers understand angler preference and help shape fishing seasons for the next three years
Idaho Fish and Game is asking for public comment on potential changes for the update of the fishing regulations booklet for next the three-year cycle (2022-2024). Anglers can find a complete list of the proposals and their explanations on the Fish and Game website on the “Public Comment” webpage. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. Aug. 29.
For the southwest region, which includes our neck of the woods, it is proposed to remove the 2-trout bag limit and 20-inch minimum late from six high mountain lakes around McCall. These lakes would revert back to general fishing regulations (6 trout bag limit, no length limit. The lakes are Brush, Crystal, Lake Rock, Long, Serene and Tule.
The reason for the proposed change is that Idaho has hundreds of alpine lake fisheries, almost all of which fall under ‘general’ fishing regulations. However, since the early 20002, trophy trout regulations were introduced for several high mountain lakes around McCall. This was intended to reduce harvest and allow trout to grow to larger sizes. However, recent surveys show the regulations are not working to produce larger-sized trout. With there being very little chance to harvest any trout under the current regulations, the new regulations would allow for at least some trout harvest.
"Angler surveys like this are one of many steps we take when considering changes to fishing rules. It’s one way we can help ensure our fisheries program is providing what anglers want," notes Lance Hebdon, Fish and Game's Fisheries Bureau Chief.
The proposals are organized by each region, similar to the fishing regulations booklet. Anglers should review the proposals and answer the brief survey questions to show which options they prefer. In addition, some anglers may be randomly selected to receive a survey invitation by email about certain topics.
The Fish and Game Commission will consider all input on these proposed changes when they meet in November to set general fishing seasons and limits starting in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.