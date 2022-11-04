BOISE – The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids in many parts of the country and the associated impact on hospitals has made its way to the Treasure Valley. Just one week ago, the number of kids needing hospitalization at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise for the common virus was considered an unseasonable increase; however, more recently, Idaho’s only children’s hospital has seen a notable jump in kids with RSV needing hospitalization.

While St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital employs many strategies to manage capacity, there are times, due to a number of factors such as staffing, beds or nature of the illness, that may necessitate a patient transfer to another health care facility. St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital has 100 beds to care for newborns, infants and children.



