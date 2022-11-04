BOISE – The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids in many parts of the country and the associated impact on hospitals has made its way to the Treasure Valley. Just one week ago, the number of kids needing hospitalization at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise for the common virus was considered an unseasonable increase; however, more recently, Idaho’s only children’s hospital has seen a notable jump in kids with RSV needing hospitalization.
While St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital employs many strategies to manage capacity, there are times, due to a number of factors such as staffing, beds or nature of the illness, that may necessitate a patient transfer to another health care facility. St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital has 100 beds to care for newborns, infants and children.
“RSV is a very common virus, and fortunately, we are not seeing that the severity of illness is worse than in past years. However, the increase in cases we have seen and are now treating in our hospital in a matter of one week has been significant,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s system medical director.
Most kids with RSV do not require hospitalization, however, it can be severe for some. People with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after being exposed. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. Symptoms can appear in stages and not all at once. In healthy toddlers with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties.
“In many cases, it’s the young infants who are becoming really sick. In an effort to make things as safe as possible for the vulnerable among us, what we do when we are sick ourselves is very important,” added Dr. Bramwell.
Preventing RSV
Like other viruses, RSV can be spread through coughs and sneezes. You are susceptible to spread when you touch an infected surface or come in close contact with an infected person, such as kissing a child’s face. You can reduce the transmission of RSV by:
• Avoiding close contact with sick people.
• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.