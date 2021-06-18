St. Luke’s Children’s aims to protect kids from medication poisoning and overdoses

The following information was submitted in a news release from St. Luke’s Health System.
BOISE — Local parents have a new way to protect their children from ingesting dangerous medications not meant for them. The St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention team is providing medication lock boxes at local pediatric clinics and St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
The medication lock boxes provide families with a safe place to store medications. The boxes are outfitted with a combination lock and help decrease the possibility of children or teens having an accidental or intentional prescription overdose by preventing access to the drugs. These boxes provide storage for more than 20 prescription bottles and can even hold a small firearm, if needed.
Every year, the Poison Control Center receives more than half-a-million reports of medicine poisoning in children younger than six years old. National statistics indicate that each day, 2,500 teens abuse a prescription pain reliever for the first time. Researchers say 70% of children who abuse prescription drugs admit getting them from family or friends.
“Many children and teens will soon be home for summer. Now is an important time to ensure that medications are safely stored out of reach, and expired medications are disposed of properly,” said Josie Bryan, St. Luke’s Children’s Program Coordinator for Pediatric Education & Prevention
The lock boxes are available for free in all St. Luke’s Treasure and Magic Valley pediatric clinics, in St. Luke’s emergency departments and select children’s behavioral health clinics. If a patient under the age of 18 presents with a concern for suicidal ideation, for an attempt or accidental ingestion, firearm risk, or at the provider’s discretion, one of the lock boxes will be provided along with an educational handout that provides safety information and important help hotlines and contacts.
Individuals who need a lockbox, can contact Josie Bryan at (208) 381-1719.
