Spring is blooming and that is the theme of the next Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, April 6 at the Hideaway Grill at 1630 3rd Ave South, Payette.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal is served as the program and begins at 6:00 p.m. Cost for the event is $12 and all area women are
invited to this gathering. Door prizes, fun, inspiration and friendships. Carolyn Lassiter of Nyssa, will be providing vocal music. The information
feature is Brandy Batty from Signature Health Care with offices
throughout the area.
Batty will be giving information about health care in general as well as home health services available.
Guest speaker, Claudia Crisman of Nampa, will expand on the thought of
blooming as she shares her own life experiences and personal growth.
Reservations are recommended by calling or texting Wanda at 208-739-5030 or emailing: wanda@fmtc.com by Monday, April 5.
Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Hideaway Grill and is part of Stonecroft Ministries, a worldwide organization offering special events monthly, Bible studies, and friendship groups for women.
