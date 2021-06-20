EUGENE – Add another first-team All-America honor to Aaron Zavala’s resume. Baseball America released its All-America teams on Thursday with Zavala as a first-team selection.
Zavala is Oregon’s first Baseball America first-team All-America pick, joining Jimmie Sherfy (a second-team selection) and David Peterson (a third-team choice in 2017) as the only three Ducks to claim postseason recognition from the magazine. The honor is the second of the postseason where Zavala is the first Duck honoree. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) named Zavala the District 9 Player of the Year last week.
Zavala, who has also been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, as well as an All-American by both the NCBWA (first team) and Collegiate Baseball (second team), ended the season batting .392 with nine home runs, 38 RBI and 64 runs scored, while boasting a .525 on-base percentage and a .626 slugging percentage. He led the Ducks in batting average, runs, hits (78), slugging percentage, walks (50) and stolen bases (11). He set school records for on-base percentage, runs scored and walks.
Nationally after the regular season ended, the Keizer, Ore., native ranked second in the nation in OBP (.001 behind the national leader), seventh in base on balls, ninth in base on balls per game (0.96) and 18th in batting average. He led the Pac-12 Conference in on-base percentage, walks and base on balls per game, while ranking second in batting average, sixth in hits per game and seventh in slugging percentage and hits.
He ended the season being named to the Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team batting .333 (6-for-18) with two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.
All-Time Baseball America All-Americans
First Team
2021 - Aaron Zavala (OF)
Second Team
2012 – Jimmie Sherfy (RP)
Third Team
2017 – David Peterson (SP)
Zavala 2021 Honors and Awards
Baseball America First-Team All-America
NCBWA First-Team All-America
Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-America
NCBWA District 9 Player of the Year
ABCA Division I First-Team West Region
Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year
First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference
