ONTARIO — Today, Wednesday, July 21, the Ontario Recreation District will be hosting a youth track and field meet in conjunction with the Ontario High School track and field team. The youth track meet will be open to ages 1-14, stating that anyone is welcome to participate. The track meet will run from 4:30-8:45 p.m. at the Ontario High School stadium, and will have an admission fee of $1 per person.
The Ontario Recreation District mentioned that the athletes are not allowed to wear track shoes, no spikes, no starting blocks, and the children are not allowed to run barefoot; according to the Ontario Recreation District Facebook page. Additionally, the children are limited to three running events per child to avoid exhaustion due to hot temperatures.
The track meet will start with the field events, with the children from the 1-8 year old age group starting the standing long jump and softball throw at 4:30 p.m. The children in that age group will be able to compete in those field events at any time up until 5:30 p.m. Following the first session, the 9-14 year old age group will begin their portion of the field events. The second session of field events will follow the first session, lasting from 5:30-7 p.m.
As the field events are underway, the running events will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the 1-8 year old age group starting with the 50 meter dash. Each running event will progress by age and gender, until the event’s conclusion. There are four running events for the younger age group, starting with the 50 meter, followed by the 100 meter, continuing with the 200 meter, and finishing with the 400 meter. The older age group will begin their portion of the running events at 6:30 p.m. starting with the 13-14 year old 1600 meter. In the older age group, the events differ due to the age of the athletes.
The 9-10 year old children will be competing in the 50, 100, and the 400 meter races, as well as the 4x100 meter relay.
The 11-12 year olds will compete in the 100, 200, and the 400 meter races, in addition to the 4x100 meter relay.
The 13-14 year old age group will compete in the 100, 200, 800, and 1600 meter races, followed by the 4x100 meter relay.
There won’t be an online registration for the youth track and field meet, due to the Ontario Recreation District stating that the athletes will only need to show up and compete, according to the Ontario Recreation District Facebook page.
