ONTARIO — For those interested in signing their child up for the upcoming youth tackle football season, the deadline for regular registration is coming to an end on August 8. After the conclusion of the regular registration, there will be a brief period of time for late registration, lasting from Aug. 9-13.
The Ontario Recreation District will be hosting the youth tackle football season. The league is open to both males and females, with the possibility of playing potential teams, including Fruitland, Payette, New Plymouth, Vale, Nyssa, Baker, Burns, Adrian, and John Day.
The cost of regular registration is $65 per individual that lives within the district, whereas the cost will be $75 per individual that lives outside of the district. The regular registration concludes on Sunday, August 8. Leading into the late registration time period that will last from Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13. The cost of the late registration will be $70 per individual that lives within the district, in addition to the cost being $85 per individual that lives outside of the district.
Once the late registration period is over, the registration for the youth tackle football league will have concluded for the last time prior to the season starting. The program will begin on Monday, Aug. 16, with games being held on Mondays and Wednesdays for the 3rd-4th grade students. Whereas the 5th-6th graders will compete in their games on Saturdays.
The registration for the youth tackle football program will be available on the Ontario Recreation District’s website, https://ontariorecdistrict.com/home.
The program will last from Aug. 16-Oct. 23.
