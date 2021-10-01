WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The youth pheasant hunting season runs from Saturday, October 2-8. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older can not hunt during the youth hunt.
For full rules on the hunt, as well as the map of pheasant zones is on page 11 of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer seasons and rules booklet, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3irFoQf.
Fish and Game added a new location to the pheasant stocking program in the Salmon Region. There are now 23 locations where pheasants are stocked with three to five locations in each region, and most locations will be stocked for the youth hunt.
Fish and Game plans to release over 37,000 pheasants for hunters in 2021. Pheasant hunting at these locations starts at 10 a.m. daily with one exception in the Clearwater Region.
Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting at those locations. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.
For a full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked and number of birds to be stocked, go to Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location, at https://bit.ly/3ok0nbA.
Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the hunt through Idaho’s Hunting Passport Program.
Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 9 or Oct. 16, depending which part of the state you’re in. As a reminder, there is a five-day delay for nonresident participation in general pheasant seasons; however, this does not apply to the youth season.
