ONTARIO — On Thursday through Saturday, the Ontario High School boys and girls soccer teams hosted a youth soccer camp open to grades K-8. The camp allowed youth within the community the opportunity to learn various skills and techniques from the local high school soccer teams, along with the high school coaches — boy’s head coach Daniel Dominguez, girl’s head coach Javier Gonzalez, and assistant coach Johnny Reyes.

During the soccer camp on Thursday, Gonzalez told the Argus Observer that there were nearly 60 participants, and that they were separated into groups by age. Gonzalez mentioned that the groups increase in technique with age, concentrating on movement and agility, dribbling, passing, communication, and shooting skills. Additionally, the participants will develop soccer IQ, self confidence, teamwork, and work ethic, according to the Ontario Recreation District website.



