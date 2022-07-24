ONTARIO — On Thursday through Saturday, the Ontario High School boys and girls soccer teams hosted a youth soccer camp open to grades K-8. The camp allowed youth within the community the opportunity to learn various skills and techniques from the local high school soccer teams, along with the high school coaches — boy’s head coach Daniel Dominguez, girl’s head coach Javier Gonzalez, and assistant coach Johnny Reyes.
During the soccer camp on Thursday, Gonzalez told the Argus Observer that there were nearly 60 participants, and that they were separated into groups by age. Gonzalez mentioned that the groups increase in technique with age, concentrating on movement and agility, dribbling, passing, communication, and shooting skills. Additionally, the participants will develop soccer IQ, self confidence, teamwork, and work ethic, according to the Ontario Recreation District website.
There were ladders, cones, and hurdles to improve their movement skills, including speed and agility. Another group worked on dribbling and passing skills by lining up in passing lines to dribble towards the person in front of them before passing the ball. They also participated in other dribbling drills that incorporated ball control by making the participants dribble the ball around the cones. Lastly, the remaining group focused on advanced dribbling, along with shooting. They started with their backs to the goal, having to dribble the ball forward before changing direction, and shooting the ball at the goal.
The various groups alternated through the different stations, in order for each of the participants to improve their various skills rather than solely focusing on one specific skill. As a result, each participant learned techniques from a wide variety of high school athletes and coaches.
During the camp, the participants were separated into teams, in order to host scrimmages to utilize their newly learned skills.
As a result, the soccer camp scrimmaged one last time on Saturday before breaking for a water balloon fight to conclude the camp with a fun activity over the hot weekend, according to Gonzalez.
Gonzalez also mentioned that he was satisfied with the attendance of the soccer camp.
