Heidi Purnell, on the right, one of the coordinators of the sewing camp at the Adrian Summer Youth Program helps youth line up their cloth to make stockings for Christmas. Merik Hodge from Adrian, on the left, holds up his cloth saying, “It looks like Santa’s boot.”
ADRIAN — A group of youth sitting around a table on Thursday morning had smiles on their faces while they set up pieces of cloth. They were starting off their day sewing Christmas stockings with their names on them.
The youth in the sewing class were part of a host of classes offered to youth in the Adrian area this summer on or near the Adrian schools campus, thanks to a grant received by Adrian 2040.
Young sewing students were getting some help from the adults there to watch over them, coordinators Heidi Purnell and Julene Bowns. However, the youth didn’t need much assistance, going about the task with seeming ease, as they had been been participating in the sewing camp in Adrian for the past week. Prior to Thursday, they had made pillow cases, pillows, pajamas, aprons and bags.
Another camp was wrapping up that day: the agility camp, in which teens got to practice proper sprinting techniques and speed. They were sprinting with help from the the man in charge Reagan Shira, using new technology from the grant which helped track their sprint times. Landon Martin, a teen who participated in that camp, said his favorite part was practicing proper stance to start sprinting. After they had done a couple sprints they had a break where they were taught a lesson on sugars and proper liquid intake, with an example of homemade sports drinks.
The day wrapped up with the cooking camp, dubbed Kids in the Kitchen. The children broke up into three different groups and put together cookbooks they had made throughout the week. The books included recipes the youth got to make in the class. After that, the three teams went into the kitchen to start making blueberry crisps in a friendly competition against the adults, who made their own pan of the treats. Once they were finished and put their dishes in the oven, everyone went to their tables and ate that day’s recipe to taste, which was hamburger skillet.
Adrian 2040 and its partners were awarded the Oregon Community Summer Grant primarily to give youth a variety of learning opportunities for youth in the Adrian area. The majority of the individuals leading the programs are volunteers, same with other people assisting with the camps.
“Volunteers are the backbone of the event”, coordinator Barbara Brody, with Oregon State University Extension Office, said in an interview on Thursday.
