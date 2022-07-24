Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ADRIAN — A group of youth sitting around a table on Thursday morning had smiles on their faces while they set up pieces of cloth. They were starting off their day sewing Christmas stockings with their names on them.

The youth in the sewing class were part of a host of classes offered to youth in the Adrian area this summer on or near the Adrian schools campus, thanks to a grant received by Adrian 2040.



Tags

Load comments