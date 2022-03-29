WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Over the weekend, a multitude of local schools traveled to Nampa and Meridian, ID, to compete in the WTP Spring Break Tournament, with games being held at multiple schools, including Vallivue, Meridian, and Ridgevue High School.
Among the local schools in attendance were Weiser, 4-0; Payette, 1-3; Ontario, 3-1; and Fruitland High School 0-4.
The Lady Wolverines earned a perfect 4-0 record in the tournament, defeating Nampa, Gooding Sugar-Salem, and Madison High School.
The Wolverines started the tournament against Nampa, claiming a 6-run victory over the Bulldogs in five and a half innings after junior Tobie Noyer (14) hit a two-run home run to further increase the Wolverines lead 11-5; the Wolverines outscored the Bulldogs 8-0 in the fifth inning.
Senior Whitney Cordes (11) led the Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle, surrendering five runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Weiser competed against Gooding in the second game of the tournament, stealing the lead late in the game to claim victory over the Senators 9-2. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning to start the game, but the Wolverines defense held strong throughout the remainder of the game. As a result, after stealing the lead by one run in the fourth inning, the Wolverines continued to increase their lead by scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth inning.
Tobie led the Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits and two runs over six innings while striking out 11 batters. Weiser racked up nine hits throughout the game, with sophomore Abi Wilkins (23), Tobie, and Cordes consisting of six of their nine hits.
On the second day of the tournament, the Wolverines competed against Sugar-Salem, claiming victory over the Diggers 9-3. The Wolverines claimed an early, 2-run lead in the first inning, and held onto their lead until the fourth inning, where Weiser added three runs to increase their lead to 5-1. The inning was driven by a single by senior Mercarte Olsen (88), followed by a home run from senior Taylor Bushong (15). By the conclusion of the game, the Wolverines had accumulated 15 hits on the day, with multiple hits from Tobie, freshman Paisley Noyer (10), Wilkins, Olsen, and Bushong. Paisley led the Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out five.
In the final game of the tournament, the Wolverines defeated Madison High School in a dominant performance 21-5. Weiser jumped out to an early lead after scoring nine runs in the first inning, followed by three additional runs in the second inning. The Wolverines sent three hits over the fence throughout the duration of the game, as Wilkins hit a home run in the second inning followed by Tobie in the fourth and fifth inning. Weiser accumulated 19 hits in their final game, with Tobie leading the team at the plate hitting four out of her five appearances.
Consequently, Weiser concluded the WTP Spring Break Tournament with a 4-0 record, and further increased their overall record to 4-1.
Up next, the Wolverines will host the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for their first conference game of the season. The game will be held at the Weiser High School softball field later today, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Payette Pirates
The Payette Pirates softball team competed against Jerome, Madison, Moscow, and Emmett High School, accumulating a 1-3 record throughout the tournament.
On the first day, the Pirates competed against the Jerome Tigers in a low-scoring battle that was settled in the final inning. However, the Pirates were defeated by the Tigers in a close, hard-fought game 3-2.
They immediately jumped into their next game against Madison High School, competing in a close game until the Bobcats extended their lead late in the game. As a result, the Pirates were defeated by the Bobcats 13-3.
On the second day of the tournament, the Pirates started off against the Moscow Bears. Payette claimed an early 7-0 lead in the first inning, and continued to increase their lead throughout the remainder of the game to claim victory 12-0.
In the final game of the tournament, the Pirates competed against the Emmett Huskies. The Pirates couldn’t find their offensive rhythm, ultimately resulting in their defeat 6-1.
Consequently, the Pirates concluded the tournament with a 1-3 record, bringing their overall record to 4-4.
Ontario Tigers
The Ontario Tigers traveled to compete against Sugar-Salem, Wood River, Jerome, and Vallivue High School, earning a tournament record of 3-1.
On the first day, the Tigers began the tournament against Sugar-Salem. Ontario defeated the Diggers in a dominant performance to claim a double-digit victory 12-1.
The Tigers continued to carry their offensive momentum into the second game of the tournament, scoring 17 runs throughout the duration of the game while holding Wood River to six runs to claim victory 17-6.
On the second day, the Tigers battled in a back-and-forth game against the Jerome Tigers. However, Jerome claimed a 2-run lead late in the game to claim victory over Ontario 6-4.
The Tigers competed against Vallivue High School for the final game of the tournament, earning a dominant victory over the Falcons 17-5.
As a result, Ontario concluded the WTP Spring Break Tournament with a 3-1 record, which stands as their overall record, as well.
Fruitland Grizzlies
The Fruitland Grizzlies competed against Nampa, Caldwell, Columbia, and Wood River, accumulating an 0-4 record throughout the duration of the tournament.
On the first day, the Grizz started the tournament against Caldwell, and surged ahead in the first inning after earning nine runs. However, the Cougars responded with 14 runs of their own before jumping ahead in the second inning after scoring another 16 runs. As a result, the Cougars defeated the Grizzlies 30-9.
They continued through the tournament to compete against the Nampa Bulldogs. The Grizzlies hit well enough to score 10 runs, but couldn’t match the Bulldogs offensive output. As a result, the Grizz were defeated 31-10.
On the second day, Fruitland started off against the Wood River Wolverines. The Grizz struggled at the plate throughout the game, resulting in their overall defeat 24-0.
In the second game, the Grizzlies continued to struggle offensively, while Columbia found their offensive rhythm to outscore the Grizz 17-0 to claim victory.
Consequently, the Lady Grizz concluded the tournament with record of 0-4, bringing their overall record to 0-7.
