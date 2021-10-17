Wolverines sophomore libero/defensive specialist Bailey Coleman (1), far left, senior outside hitter/right side hitter Whitney Cordes (11), middle, and sophomore outside hitter/right side hitter Abi Wilkins (7), right, prepare to field the serve during their conference game against the Grizzlies earlier in the season.
WEISER — On October 14, the Weiser Wolverines volleyball team hosted the McCall Vandals for a 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup, as well as their final game of the regular season.
Additionally, due to being the final home game, the Lady Wolverines recognized the senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the Wolverines’ soccer program over the course of their athletic careers.
The Lady Wolverines honored four seniors during the Senior Night presentation, including defensive specialist Taylor Bushong (3), outside hitter/right side hitter Emma Tolman (6), outside hitter/right side hitter Whitney Cordes (11), and setter Ivy Morris (12), where they were presented with various gifts or mementos from their friends, family, and supporters, prior to the start of the match.
Prior to the match on Oct. 14, Weiser competed against the Vandals on Oct. 13, in McCall, for a make-up game, as a result of their game earlier in the season being cancelled. On Oct. 13 the Vandals managed to defeat the Lady Wolverines, 3-0. However, on Weiser’s senior night, Weiser was able to respond with a shutout victory of their own, defeating the Vandals, 3-0. Therefore, the Lady Wolverines split conference matches with the Vandals.
Following the conclusion of their senior night match against McCall, the Lady Wolverines regular season came to an end.
As the SRV approaches the district tournament, Weiser will enter the tournament as the number three seeded team in the conference with a record of five wins and five losses within the SRV conference. Overall, the Lady Wolverines finished their regular season with a record of 14 wins and 13 losses.
