WEISER — On Friday, September 24, the Fruitland Grizzlies traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Wolverines in their conference opener. With the start of the conference season, the Wolverines will manage to progress through their schedule with the intention of competing for the district title, as they win their first league game against Fruitland, 40-18.
Throughout the first half, the two teams battled back and forth in a close fought match for the momentum of the game. The two teams exchanged touchdowns prior to entering halftime within one score of each other.
In the second half, the Wolverines were able to take control of the game while the defense stepped up to the task. As the Wolverines managed to outscore their opponents in the second half, they were able to earn their first conference win of the season in the process. In a preseason interview with the Argus Observer, head coach Tom Harrison had mentioned that the team’s season goal is to win the district and state championships. Although, he did add that the Snake River Valley conference has a lot of tough competition, and that the team will need to remain focused throughout the season in order to achieve their goals.
The Wolverines will continue their season when they travel to Payette High School on Friday, October 1, for their second conference game of the season. The Wolverines will look to improve their 5-0 record versus the Pirates.
The Grizzlies will continue through their season versus the McCall Vandals, hosted at Fruitland High School on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m. The Grizzlies will be looking to upgrade their 2-2 record during their conference matchup against the Vandals as both teams will be looking for their first conference win in the season.
Statistics and statements from the game were unavailable by the press time on Tuesday morning.
