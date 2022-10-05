WEISER — On Tuesday, the Weiser Wolverines soccer teams competed in Snake River Valley matchups, while the Lady Wolverines concluded their regular season as they traveled to Payette to compete against the Pirates.

In the game, the Lady Wolverines defeated the Pirates in a substantial victory 5-1 to finish the season with an overall record of 5-10, 2-5 SRV. They will prepare for the district tournament, as they attempt to earn their ticket to the state tournament, starting on Saturday.



