WEISER — On Tuesday, the Weiser Wolverines soccer teams competed in Snake River Valley matchups, while the Lady Wolverines concluded their regular season as they traveled to Payette to compete against the Pirates.
In the game, the Lady Wolverines defeated the Pirates in a substantial victory 5-1 to finish the season with an overall record of 5-10, 2-5 SRV. They will prepare for the district tournament, as they attempt to earn their ticket to the state tournament, starting on Saturday.
Additionally, the Lady Pirates honored their seniors during senior night, including Janette Manriquez (1), Destnee Rojas (2), Jordan Barrett (4), Tashi Bolanos (7), Yadira Machen (11), Joanna Alva (12), and Ada Coen (23).
For the boys, they capped their senior night with a shutout victory over the Fruitland Grizzlies 3-0, protecting their field in the last home game of the season. The Wolverines honored seniors Alex Magana (1), Kasey Kautz (2), Toren Walker (3), Morgan Brunson (4), Brian Munoz (8), Bryan Juarez (16), and Juan Cervantes (17).
In the first half, the Wolverines jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but were unable to build a substantial lead.
They found the goal two more times in the second half while holding the Grizzlies from scoring, in order to claim the shutout victory.
However, the Weiser boys will still have one more game prior to the district tournament, as they travel to McCall High School to compete against the Vandals in their final SRV matchup of the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.