WEISER — On April 4, the Weiser Wolverines baseball and softball teams hosted the Payette Pirates for a Snake River Valley conference matchup between the two teams.
In the baseball game, the Wolverines jumped out to an early lead after scoring four runs in the first inning, while holding the Pirates from scoring. The two teams traded runs in the second and third innings to bring the score to 5-1 going into the fourth inning. Weiser extended their lead by scoring an additional five runs, while holding the Pirates from scoring. As a result, the Wolverines held onto a 10-1 lead at the conclusion of the fourth inning.
In the final innings of the game, the Pirates battled in an attempt to claw their way back into the game. As a result, the Pirates outscored the Wolverines 7-1 in the final three innings; however, they couldn’t close the early gap created by the Weiser, as the Wolverines claimed victory 11-8.
In the softball game, both teams scored to start the game. The Pirates claimed three runs in the first inning, while the Lady Wolverines earned two. The next two innings were completely different, with neither team scoring a run. However, in the fourth inning, the Pirates brought in two more runs, while the Wolverines responded with one of their own to bring the score to 5-3 in the Pirates favor. The Wolverines reciprocated the Pirates efforts in the fifth inning, scoring two runs while the Pirates could only bring in one run 6-5.
In the sixth inning, the Pirates surged ahead of the Wolverines, scoring five runs in the top of the inning. They carried their momentum into the field to hold Weiser from scoring, extending their lead to 11-5.
However, the Wolverines held strong in the field to hold the Pirates from scoring in the seventh inning. Following the third out, the Wolverines entered the bottom of the seventh inning in an attempt to close the gap and win the game.
Consequently, the Wolverines answered with a 6-run inning to tie the score, prior to the conclusion of the game. Therefore, the game was sent into extra innings 11-11.
In the eighth inning, the Pirates were the first to bat, scoring one run before taking the field. Following the top of the inning, the Wolverines battled at the plate in an attempt to claim the lead before the final out. As a result, the Wolverines scored two runs in the eighth to claim the victory in extra innings 13-12.
Up next, the Wolverines baseball team will host the Parma Panthers at Weiser High School for a SRV matchup later tonight, starting at 6 p.m.
The softball team will rest until Saturday, where they’ll travel to Buhl High School to compete against the Indians in a doubleheader, first game starting at noon followed by the second game at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.