PARMA — On Monday, the Weiser Wolverines baseball and softball teams traveled to Parma High School to take on the Panthers in a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchups.
In the baseball game, neither team found its way to home plate in the first inning but the Wolverines ended the game 14-8. However, in the second inning, both brought in three runs, tying it up 3-3. The Panthers surged ahead in the following inning, adding three more runs and holding the Wolverines to one run.
Weiser responded in the fourth inning, but was unable to tie the score. They brought in three runs in the inning, while holding the Panthers to two runs to bring the overall score to 8-7 in the Panthers’ favor.
Although the Panthers held onto a 1-run lead, the Wolverines stood strong in the field while rallying a substantial amount of hits, bringing in seven runs in the final three innings.
Overall, Weiser accumulated a total of 19 hits with one of the hits from senior Koda Coers (5) going over the fence for a home run in the second inning. As a result, the Wolverines increase their win streak to 14 games in a row, as they attempt to increase their streak against the Fruitland Grizzlies tonight at 6 p.m.
Senior Willy Shirts (9) led the Wolverines on the mound. The ace went two and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Coers (5) and senior Payton Albertson (6) entered the game out of the bullpen to help to close out the game in relief.
In the softball game, the Lady Wolverines also won, 15-2.
Weiser gained an early lead after bringing in three runs in the first inning and holding Parma to one run. In the second inning, the Wolverines tallied two more runs with the Panthers bringing in one.
The Wolverines’ defense successfully shut out the Panthers’ offense during the remainder of the game. Weiser increased its lead by one run in the third inning, followed by a high-scoring fifth inning to wrap up the game.
In the fifth, the Wolverines brought in nine runs, with Weiser claiming victory at the close of that inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Overall, Weiser racked up 11 hits with one from junior Tobie Noyer (14) flying over the fence for a home run in the first inning, while only committing one error throughout the duration of the game.
The Lady Wolverines’ win streak is now four consecutive games. They will attempt to continue the streak in a game against the Fruitland Grizzlies at 5 p.m. tonight.
Senior Whitney Cordes (11) led the Lady Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle. The right-hander pitched through all five innings, striking out five while walking two batters. Cordes threw 66 pitches while only allowing four hits throughout the duration of the game.
