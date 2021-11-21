WEISER — Recently, on Nov. 13, the Weiser Wolverines women’s basketball team began their season with an away game, where they traveled to Nampa to take on the Nampa Christian Trojans in a non-conference game. Additionally, the Wolverines continued their season on Nov. 16 against the Melba Mustangs for the Wolverines home opener.
In the game against Nampa Christian, the Wolverines appeared to be in a tough battle. In the first half, the Trojans went into the locker room with a two point lead. However, the Wolverines were able to outscore the Trojans by eight points in the third quarter to take the lead, and continued to increase their lead in the fourth quarter in order to win their season opener 50-43.
In their home opener, Weiser competed against the Melba Mustangs, and it appeared to be a tough game for the Wolverines. The Wolverines were still able to acquire a fair amount of points on the offensive side of the ball, but were unable to earn the victory, losing the game 55-37.
Following their first two games, the Wolverines will continue through the non-conference portion of their schedule when they travel to Melba to attempt to get revenge on the Mustangs by beating them on their home court. The Wolverines will compete against Melba on Nov. 23, starting at 7 p.m., and will be their final game until after Thanksgiving break.
As a result, the Wolverines were able to start their season off with a record of 1-1, as they continue to prepare for the Snake River Valley conference.
