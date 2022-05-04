WEISER — On Monday, the Weiser Wolverines baseball and softball teams hosted the Homedale Trojans in an important Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. Weiser’s baseball team claimed victory over the Trojans 9-5, clinching the No. 1 seed for the district tournament with a conference record of 9-1. The Lady Wolverines were defeated by the Lady Trojans 15-9, securing the No. 2 seed in the district tournament with a conference record of 7-2.
As a result, Weiser’s baseball and softball teams will receive first-round byes, advancing the teams directly to the district semifinals.
In the baseball game, neither team scored through the first two innings. However, the Trojans got on the scoreboard first, scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. The Wolverines quickly responded by scoring five runs of their own to claim the lead 5-3.
Although the fourth inning remained scoreless, the Trojans successfully tied the game after scoring two runs in the fifth inning. With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Wolverines stepped up to bat. While batting, the Wolverines stole the lead after sophomore Kaleb Grove (12) singled on an 0-2 count, earning an RBI after scoring one run. Weiser further extended their lead to 9-5 in the fifth inning, and continued to play solid defense in the field to hold the Trojans from scoring.
As a result, Weiser’s baseball team claimed victory 9-5.
In the softball game, the Lady Wolverines were the first to score when senior Ivy Morris (12) and freshman Paisley Noyer (10) stole home on a passed ball, claiming a 2-0 lead at the conclusion of the first inning. In the second inning, neither team found their way to home plate to score. However, in the top of the third inning, the Trojans rallied to score three runs, stealing the lead from the Wolverines 3-2. Although the momentum appeared to be in the Trojans favor, the Wolverines responded in the fourth inning by scoring four runs while holding Homedale from scoring, reclaiming the lead 6-3. In the fifth inning, Weiser added one more run to their lead, following another scoreless inning from the Trojans. However, in the sixth inning, the Trojans began to rally momentum after scoring five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead 8-7.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Weiser continued to battle with the Trojans in a back-and-forth battle. The Wolverines responded to the Trojans by scoring two additional runs, regaining the lead 9-8 as the game entered the final inning.
However, the Trojans took advantage of their momentum gained in the sixth inning to add seven runs to their total, while holding the Wolverines from scoring.
As a result, the Trojans claimed victory over the Wolverines 15-9.
Up next, Weiser’s baseball team will host the Vale Vikings in a nonconference matchup on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., whereas the Wolverines’ softball team will host the Parma Panthers for their final conference game of the season, before the two teams prepare for the SRV District Tournament, starting on Saturday.
