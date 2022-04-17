HOMEDALE — On April 13, the Weiser Wolverines baseball and softball teams traveled to Homedale High School to compete against the Trojans in a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup.
In the baseball game, the Trojans were the first to get on the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the third inning while holding the Wolverines from scoring throughout the first four innings. However, the Wolverines stole the lead from the Trojans after scoring four runs in the fifth inning 4-3.
In the sixth inning, neither team found their way around the bases to home plate. In the seventh inning, the Wolverines added two runs to their total while holding the Trojans to one run, in order to claim victory 6-4 in a down-to-the-wire matchup.
In the softball game, Trojans jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first two innings; however, the Wolverines quickly responded in the third inning, scoring a substantial eight runs while holding the Trojans from scoring 8-4. The Wolverines slightly extended their lead after they outscored Homedale 3-2 throughout the fourth and fifth innings, to bring the score to 11-6.
Following the fifth inning, the Trojans began to find their offensive rhythm, and began to battle their way back into the game. After holding the Wolverines to one run in the sixth inning, the Trojans brought four runs in, bringing the overall score to 12-10. In the seventh inning, the Trojans continued to utilize their late-game momentum to hold the Wolverines to one run, while adding four runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning. As a result, the Trojans claimed victory 14-13 in a close, hard-fought matchup between the two SRV teams.
Additionally, the Wolverines’ softball team competed against Cole Valley Christian School on April 14, defeating the Chargers 13-3 — with the game concluding after the fifth inning.
The Wolverines baseball team traveled to Mountain Home on Friday, to compete against the Tigers in a doubleheader. However, the results from the game were unable to be included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
Up next, Weiser’s baseball and softball teams will travel to McCall-Donnelly to compete against the Vandals in another conference matchup on Monday, starting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.