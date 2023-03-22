PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Payette Pirates baseball team traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley, SRV, matchup early in the regular season, whereas the Lady Wolverines traveled to Payette High School to take on the Lady Pirates.

In the baseball game, the two SRV teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire finish that was settled by one run.



Tags

Load comments