PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Payette Pirates baseball team traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley, SRV, matchup early in the regular season, whereas the Lady Wolverines traveled to Payette High School to take on the Lady Pirates.
In the baseball game, the two SRV teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire finish that was settled by one run.
Neither team scored in the first inning. However, the Pirates took an early lead after scoring one run in the top of the second inning, while holding the Wolverines from scoring. In the third inning, Payette remained in the lead when both teams scored one run to bring the score to 2-1.
In the fourth inning, the Wolverines tied the game 2-2, before the Pirates regained their lead in the fifth and sixth innings after scoring one run in each inning to build a two-run lead 4-2.
Weiser held Payette from scoring in the seventh inning, allowing them the opportunity to steal the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
However, the Wolverines were unable to steal the lead, resulting in the Pirates’ victory 4-3.
In the softball game, the two teams battled throughout the first four innings of the game. The first inning was scoreless, followed by the Lady Wolverines gaining a slight lead in the second inning 1-0. In the second inning, both teams scored two runs with Weiser maintaining their lead 3-2.
The Lady Wolverines were held from scoring in the fourth inning, which allowed the Lady Pirates the opportunity to steal the lead after scoring two more runs 4-3. However, Weiser surged ahead of Payette when they gained momentum in the batter’s box to score five runs in the fifth inning 8-4.
The Lady Wolverines continued to utilize their momentum throughout the remainder of the game to outscore the Lady Pirates 12-3 in the final two innings, resulting in Weiser’s victory 20-7.
Up next, Weiser’s baseball team will travel to Ontario High School to battle with the Tigers in a nonconference matchup on Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. The Lady Wolverines will travel to Vallivue High School to compete against Gooding in the Win the Pitch Spring Break Classic at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Payette’s baseball team will prepare to protect their home field against the Nampa Christian Trojans in a nonconference matchup on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., while the Lady Pirates will travel to Vale High School to compete against the Lady Vikings on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.
