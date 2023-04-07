FRUITLAND — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines baseball and softball teams battled against the Fruitland Grizzlies in a Snake River Valley conference matchup between the two teams. The Lady Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Grizzlies in Wednesday’s showdown 18-6, whereas the Fruitland’s baseball team defeated Weiser 14-1.
In the softball game, the Lady Wolverines (5-4, 3-0 SRV) traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the Lady Grizzlies (1-8, 0-2 SRV) on the road. In the game, the two teams battled throughout the beginning of the game, as both teams scored one run in the first inning. However, Fruitland surged ahead of Weiser in the second inning after they outscored the Lady Wolverines 5-1, bringing the overall score to 6-2.
The Lady Wolverines continued to build their offensive rhythm throughout the duration of the game, while completely halting the Lady Grizzlies’ momentum. Consequently, Weiser stood tall in the field for the remainder of the game, holding Fruitland from scoring a single run for the rest of the game.
After scoring one run in the third inning, the Lady Wolverines were still down 6-3, but quickly stole the lead in the fourth inning after scoring four runs, 7-6. As Fruitland struggled to score late in the game, Weiser surged ahead of their conference opponents as they outscored the Lady Grizzlies 11-0 in the final two innings.
As a result, Weiser softball defeated Fruitland 18-6.
In the baseball game, the two teams displayed their abilities in the field as neither team scored in the first two innings of the game. Fruitland (8-1-1, 3-0 SRV) was the first to score in the top of the third inning, but was quickly followed by Weiser (4-7, 1-2 SRV), who also scored one run in the third.
However, the Grizzlies’ defense stood resilient throughout the remainder of the game, not allowing the Wolverines to score another run.
Fruitland stole the lead in the fourth inning after bringing in one more run, but quickly surged ahead of Weiser after scoring five runs in the fifth inning. Holding onto a 7-1 lead, the Grizzlies stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the sixth inning, and doubled their score while continuing to hold the Wolverines from scoring.
As a result, Fruitland claimed victory over Weiser in the SRV showdown 14-1, concluding after the sixth inning.
Additionally, the Wolverines faced off against Cole Valley on Thursday in a nonconference matchup. The baseball team was defeated by the Chargers 10-4, whereas the Lady Wolverines dominated their opponents to claim victory 18-8.
Up next, Weiser’s baseball will prepare to host the Homedale Trojans for another SRV showdown, whereas the Lady Wolverines will travel to Homedale for their matchup on Monday, baseball starting at 6 p.m. and softball at 5 p.m.
Fruitland’s baseball team will attempt to defend their home field against the Emmett Huskies in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m., whereas the Lady Grizzlies will take on the Cole Valley Chargers on the road on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.
