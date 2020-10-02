WEISER
Riding a three-game losing streak, the Weiser football team needed a big win to turn the season around.
And with nine players scoring on Friday night, the Wolverines picked up a strong 70-15 win over visiting Payette, picking up some big momentum with reigning 2A state runner-up McCall slated for next week and 3A state runner-up Homedale the week after.
Weiser coach Tom Harrison said the Wolverines have been excited for this game ever since their tough 18-15 loss to Fruitland just a week prior.
“We lost the last three games, the kids wanted it a lot,” he said. “They were champing at the bit to get back into the win column.”
Conversely, the Pirates were riding a three-game winning streak into Friday’s game, and Harrison said they could not count the visitors out.
“We did not take Payette lightly,” Harrison added.
In total, the Wolverines had nine players reach the end zone on Friday.
“That’s kind of what we want to get back to,” Harrison said. “The kids running the ball. They all want to get it.”
In the loss against Fruitland, Harrison said the Wolverines were too one-dimensional after falling behind and struggling to get anything in the running game.
“We needed to get more kids involved,” he said.
Willy Shirts was nearly unstoppable for the Wolverines on Friday. The junior running back gained 113 yards and scored three touchdowns on just eight carries.
“We just went back to the basics,” Shirts said. “We needed to get the ball inside and just be more physical. The line played a lot better tonight. We were just more well-rounded as a team.”
Jack Burke had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Michael Youngberg had three carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Nick Swank, Levi Estes and even lineman Beau Shields scored rushing touchdowns on Friday.
“Our running backs only get like two or three carries sometimes,” Harrison said. “They each know it’s your chance to score and make the best of it.”
Brett Spencer completed four of five passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Following the three-game losing streak, Shirts said the Wolverines are too close of a unit for them to lose control of the season.
“We’re a family,” Shirts said. “This is a brotherhood. We just all came out fighting our way through adversity.”
After the game, Payette coach Kip Crofts said the Pirates had no answers for the Wolverines.
“They just out-blocked us, out-physical-ed us,” Crofts said. “They beat us in every phase of the game.”
Abe Rodriguez completed six of 13 passes for 102 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Game Ramos had 11 carries for 34 yards.
After the game, Crofts said he reminded the Pirates of of how important it is to stay focused on the season as a whole.
“One game does not define a season,” Crofts said. “And it doesn’t. As long as we believe that, they’ll be fine. Just let go of this loss and refresh and refocus for next week. It doesn’t get any easier.”
The Pirates have just started the toughest stretch of their season, with a game at Homedale next week and hosting Fruitland the week after.
