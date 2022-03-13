WEISER — On March 10, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Melba Mustangs for a non-conference matchup between the two teams. In the season opener, the defending 3A state champions claimed a dominant victory over the Mustangs in shutout fashion 11-0, concluding after the fifth inning.
Weiser started the game off by scoring two runs in the first inning, while senior pitcher and outfielder Willy Shirts held the Mustangs to zero runs scored. Neither team scored in the second inning.
However, the Wolverines jumped ahead after scoring six runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by sophomore infielder Jack Shirts, senior infielder Brett Spencer, Willy, and a home run by senior outfielder Payton Albertson.
The Wolverines added three more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to double digits 11-0. As a result, the game ended in the subsequent inning after Willy secured the shutout victory.
Willy lasted all five innings on the mound for the Wolverines, allowing three hits and zero runs, while striking out six and walking zero.
Weiser tallied ten hits, while senior infielder Koda Coers, Spencer, and Willy each collected two hits to lead the Wolverines.
Weiser stole seven bases during the game, as two players stole more than one. Coers led the way with three.
The Wolverines were sure-handed in the field, not committing a single error. Senior catcher Jack Burke had the most chances in the field with seven.
