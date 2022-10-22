Weiser senior Levi Estes (15), left, and junior Caleb Grove (43), right, stop the ball carrier's forward progress, as them power through the tackle during the nonconfernce matchup against Cole Valley earlier in the season.
FRUITLAND — On Friday night, the Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School to compete against the Grizzlies in a Snake River Valley matchup between the two teams.
Additionally, the Grizzlies honored their senior athletes during the senior-night celebration, including athletes such as George Hunt (2), Sam Shurtleff (3), Ezra Clemens (4), Luke Barinaga (5), Karson Lutter (9), Theo Jackson (11), Nicolas Hopkins (12), Jace Jenks (24), Jonathan Stines (29), Beau Williams (32), John Corrigan (34), Lane Roberts (40), Caden Galemore (41), Kyler Dickinson (50), Marcus Jones (59), Parker Barnes (69), and Brody Holaday (76)
Heading into the game, both teams were 3-1 in the SRV. As a result, the two teams were battling for placement within the SRV, due to their head-to-head matchup being the deciding factor. The victor would move into second in the conference, whereas the other team would drop into third in the SRV.
In the first quarter, both defenses battled back and forth until the Wolverines sustained a successful drive that brought them within scoring position. However, they were unable to finish the offensive drive with a touchdown, and settled for a field goal to take the early lead 3-0.
Early in the second quarter, Weiser senior quarterback Andrew Enders (7) ran the ball 18 yards on a QB keeper for a touchdown to further increase their lead to 10-0, following the successful extra point.
The Wolverines’ defense stood strong throughout the first half, in order to hold the Grizzlies from scoring, entering halftime with a 10-0 lead.
With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Enders found Weiser junior wide receiver Brock Spencer (8) for a 14-yard touchdown pass, increasing their lead to 17-0 after the PAT.
The Wolverines continued to display their defensive capabilities, as they held the Grizzlies from scoring throughout the third and fourth quarter, resulting in a shutout.
Weiser added an additional touchdown to their lead in the fourth quarter, as senior running back Michael Youngberg rushed the ball for a 1-yard touchdown.
As a result, the Wolverines defeated the Grizzlies 24-0 in shutout fashion as they secured second in the conference, along with higher seeding in the state tournament.
After the conclusion of the game, the Weiser (8-1, 4-1 SRV) and Fruitland (4-5, 3-2 SRV) concluded their regular seasons, and will advance to the state playoffs, starting Oct. 28 with the play-in round.
As of the Friday deadline, Weiser’s postseason is undetermined, whereas the Fruitland Grizzlies will advance to the play-in round to compete against the Snake River Panthers to determine which team will advance to the state tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 4-5.
