Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WEISER — On Aug. 26, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Buhl Indians in a nonconference, 3A matchup between the two teams. In the game, it was a one-sided competition as the Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Indians 24-0 to kick-off the season on their home field.

The defending 3A state champions met Buhl in the 2021 state tournament, in the play-in game, where they also defeated the Indians in a dominant victory before claiming the state title.



Tags

Load comments