WEISER — On Aug. 26, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Buhl Indians in a nonconference, 3A matchup between the two teams. In the game, it was a one-sided competition as the Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Indians 24-0 to kick-off the season on their home field.
The defending 3A state champions met Buhl in the 2021 state tournament, in the play-in game, where they also defeated the Indians in a dominant victory before claiming the state title.
In the Weiser’s home opener, the Wolverines displayed their dual-threat offense, led by senior quarterback Andrew Enders, while holding their ground on the defensive side of the ball.
They were able to find the endzone on the ground, as well as through air, and the Buhl defense struggled to hold the Wolverines’ offense as a result.
Defensively, the Wolverines stood strong on their home field, holding the Indians from scoring throughout the duration of the game. As a result, Weiser claimed a shutout victory over their 3A opponents 24-0.
Up next, the Weiser Wolverines will remain on the home field to host the La Grande Tigers for a nonconference matchup between the two teams on Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m. The following week, the Wolverines will go on the road, traveling to Grangeville to compete against the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m.
