PAYETTE — On Friday, October 1, the Wolverines traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates in a conference matchup, in addition to Payette celebrating their homecoming game. The Wolverines managed to remain undefeated on the season as they were able to defeat the Pirates, in shut out fashion, 67-0.
Prior to the game, the Pirates homecoming floats took a lap around the field to display the school spirit from within each class. Following the floats, Payette welcomed the homecoming court as the royalty drove onto the field in their vintage cars, in order to introduce the homecoming court to the community. Following the introductions, the homecoming court exited the field in order to allow the kickoff. During halftime, the homecoming court entered the field, once again, in order to crown the homecoming queen and king.
The Wolverines jumped up to a quick lead in the first quarter, managing to score two touchdowns in the beginning of the game to jump up to a lead, 13-0. Before the first quarter ended, the Wolverines were able to get the ball back close to the 50-yard-line, when Wolverines senior quarterback Brett Spencer (2) managed to complete a pass to senior running back Jack Burke (3) for a huge gain that managed to get the Wolverines within the redzone, only a few yards away from the touchdown. Subsequently, Burke was able to get into the endzone on a run play through the middle.
The Wolverines were able to maintain the control of the game through the second quarter, as well. However, the defensive side of the ball began to create opportunities for the Wolverines offense. Weiser managed to get multiple interceptions on the night, some managed to even put Weiser in scoring position. The Wolverines, also, managed to return one of their interceptions for a touchdown. The Wolverines performance in the first half allowed them to enter into halftime with the lead, 39-0.
Throughout the second half, Weiser was able to continue to retain the momentum of the game as they continued to hold the Pirates from scoring. The Pirates were, occasionally, able to move the ball down the field, but, eventually, were held up by the Wolverines. The Wolverines were able to display their balance of athleticism on both sides of the ball, managing to finish the game with a shutout win over the Pirates, 67-0.
The Wolverines will advance through their season against McCall High School, in McCall, for another conference game. The Wolverines will attempt to advance to a 3-0 conference record against the Vandals on Friday, October 8.
The Pirates will continue through their season against the Homedale Trojans, at Payette High School, for another conference matchup. The Pirates will attempt to progress to a 2-1 conference record against the Trojans on Friday, October 8.
