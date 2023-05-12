WEISER — The Weiser Wolverines struggled to find a rhythm in the batter’s box early in the game, and were defeated by the Homedale Trojans in the Snake River Valley District Championship on Wednesday, 6-3.

The Trojans quickly surged ahead of the Wolverines, after scoring two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second. As a result, Homedale held onto a 5-0 lead after the conclusion of the second inning.



