WEISER — The Weiser Wolverines struggled to find a rhythm in the batter’s box early in the game, and were defeated by the Homedale Trojans in the Snake River Valley District Championship on Wednesday, 6-3.
The Trojans quickly surged ahead of the Wolverines, after scoring two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second. As a result, Homedale held onto a 5-0 lead after the conclusion of the second inning.
Following a scoreless third inning, Homedale further increased their lead after scoring a single run in the fourth inning, as Weiser continued to struggle at bringing baserunners to home plate.
The Wolverines attempted to form a comeback late in the game, as they halted Homedale’s offensive momentum. As Weiser held their opponents from scoring throughout the remainder of the game, they began to find their rhythm in the batter’s box.
After scoring two runs in the fifth inning, the Wolverines carried their momentum into the sixth inning, adding an additional run to their total. Yet, Weiser was unable to close the gap in the seventh inning, resulting in Homedale being crowned the 2023 SRV Champions.
Both teams will advance to the IHSAA 3A State Tournament, but they will not stay away from each other for long. The Trojans received the third seed, whereas the Wolverines were awarded the sixth seed. As a result, the two teams will face off against each other in the first round of the state tournament on May 19, starting at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.