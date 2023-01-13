Payette’s Brayden Pirrie holds onto the leg of Weiser’s Cole Ingle as the Ingle wraps around his opponent to avoid giving up the takedown. Pirrie claimed victory in the match after a hard-fought overtime period 9-7 in the 126-lbs weight class.
Wolverines’ Audrey Deleon attempts to pin Pirates’ Chloe Scott with a corkscrew during the exhibition matches of the dual on Wednesday night. Deleon won the match by pin with 44 seconds left in the third round in the 120-lbs weight class.
Payette’s Tyler Feeley and Weiser’s Luke Sarich stare each other down in neutral during the first round of the 138-lbs match. Feeley went on to pin his opponent with four seconds left in the second round.
PAYETTE — On Wednesday night, the Weiser Wolverines wrestling team traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates in a wrestling dual between the two teams.
In the matches, the Wolverines claimed victory in six out of nine matches, whereas thePirates won three out of nine matches, resulting in Weiser defeating Payette 63-19. There were a total of six forfeits.
Below are the results from the various matches,
98 - Mickel Drydale Weiser over Isael Martinez Payette, Fall 1:33
132 - Weston Black Weiser over Brian Mendoza Payette, Fall 1:25
138 - Tyler Feeley Payette over Luke Sarich Weiser, Fall 3:56
145 - Stockton Young Weiser over Michael Martinez Payette, Fall 0:44
152 - Kash Cobb Weiser, forfeit
160 - Willie Sudderth Weiser, forfeit
170 - Maddox Stevens Weiser over Monte Roberts Payette, Fall 1:02
182 - Lucas Goff Weiser over Keven Torres Payette, Fall 3:36
195 - Kaleb Grove Weiser, forfeit
220 - Trenton Hawker Weiser over Gabriel Ramos Payette, Dec 5-3
285 - Thomas Reed Payette over Tristan McMahill Weiser, MD 14-5
113 - Exhibition: Mackenzie Fletcher Weiser over Yesel Perez Payette, Dec 10-4
113 - Exhibition: Jesus Chito-Rodriguez Payette over Blake Quinton Weiser, MD 17-4
113 - Exhibition: Ethan Chase Payette over Blake Quinton Weiser, Fall 0:53
113 - Exhibition: Keven Torres Payette over Austin Ashley Weiser, Fall 2:57
120 - Exhibition: Audrey Deleon Weiser over Chloe Scott Payette, Fall 5:16
138 - Exhibition: Jordan Barrett Payette over Aliyah Alhilla Weiser, Fall 3:30
138 - Exhibition: Angela Carl Payette over Payzlee Wilkins Weiser, Fall 4:43
138 - Exhibition: Dakota Smith Payette over Payzlee Wilkins Weiser, Fall 5:39
Up next, the Weiser boys will travel to Spring Creek, Nevada, to compete in the Spring Creek Tournament which started Friday morning, and will continue through Saturday. The Lady Wolverines will travel to Columbia High School to compete in the 6th Jaybird Memorial Girls Tournament.
The Pirates will travel to Parma High School to compete in the Padilla Memorial Tournament that started Friday morning, and will continue to compete in the tournament through Saturday.
