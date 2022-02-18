Wolverines senior post Evan Haggerty (3) drives the lane during a fast-break situation, as Pirates senior guard Zander Allen (3) prepares to contest the layup. The Wolverines went on to defeat the Pirates 68-62.
PAYETTE — Recently, on Feb. 15, the Weiser Wolverines’ boys basketball team traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates in the first round of the Snake River Valley District Tournament. The tournament will continue on Feb. 19, and will conclude the championship match on Feb. 24.
The two, closely matched teams started off the game in a battle for control of the game, with the Pirates getting on the scoreboard first. However, the Wolverines quickly responded after finding senior wing Willy Shirts (00) under the hoop for a close-range shot.
Throughout the remainder of the first half, the two teams found themselves in a back and forth shootout that would come down to the final quarter.
In the second half, the Wolverines started off with possession of the ball, but were unable to score. However, the Wolverines were the first to score in the second half when junior guard Malakye Scott scored on a put-back layup, after pulling in the offensive rebound during a fast-break situation.
As the second half continued, both teams battled for the late-game momentum, but neither team gained the advantage in the third quarter. As a result, the fourth quarter would decide the victor of the game.
In the fourth quarter, for the first five minutes, the game remained a one-score game. Although, the Wolverines pushed the pace of the game on both the offensive, and defensive, side of the court, after making late-game adjustments. The Wolverines took a slight lead towards the final minutes of the game by utilizing their speed and athleticism, scoring the majority of their fourth-quarter points in transition and from the 3-point line.
The Pirates continued to battle back, but, in the end, the Wolverines claimed victory over the Pirates 68-62 to advance to the semifinals to compete against No. McCall-Donnelly, at McCall-Donnelly High School on Feb. 19, starting at 7 p.m.
