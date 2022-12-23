MELBA — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines boys basketball team traveled to Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a nonconference matchup as the Wolverines near the conference portion of their schedule.
In the game, the Wolverines battled with the high-scoring Mustangs, but were unable to match their offensive output over the course of the game. As a result, Weiser was defeated by Melba 81-54.
In the first quarter, the Mustangs surged ahead, scoring a total of 20 points in the first quarter, while the Wolverines attempted to slim Melba’s early lead. At the conclusion of the first quarter, the Mustangs held onto a 20-10 lead.
The Wolverines began to fight their way to the rim, creating additional scoring opportunities to add 18 points to their total. However, the Mustangs still increased their lead by three points prior to halftime.
Throughout the second half, the two teams continued to battle with the Mustangs gaining a slight edge over the Wolverines each quarter. Consequently, Melba outscored Weiser 40-26 in the second half to defeat the Wolverines 81-54.
Up next, the Wolverines will remain on the road as they travel to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings, on Jan. 3 starting at 7 p.m., in Weiser’s final nonconference game of the season.
