MELBA — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines boys basketball team traveled to Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a nonconference matchup as the Wolverines near the conference portion of their schedule.

In the game, the Wolverines battled with the high-scoring Mustangs, but were unable to match their offensive output over the course of the game. As a result, Weiser was defeated by Melba 81-54.



