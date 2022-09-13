Wolverines crowned champs at Jerome Volleyball Tournament

JEROME — Over the weekend, the Weiser Wolverines volleyball team traveled to Jerome High School to compete in the Jerome Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Wolverines competed against a multitude of teams, including Gooding, Jerome, Lighthouse Christian, and Buhl.
Throughout the tournament, Weiser only lost one set throughout their five matches, after competing in three separate matches in pool play before advancing to the bracket for two more matches.
In pool play, the Wolverines defeated Gooding, Jerome, and Lighthouse Christian 2-0, respectively.
After sweeping all three of their opponents in pool play, the Wolverines advanced to the tournament bracket to compete against Buhl High School in a 3A matchup. In the match, the Wolverines defeated their opponents 2-1, losing their only set of the tournament.
After advancing to the championship match, the Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over Gooding for the second time in the tournament 2-0 to claim the championship trophy, being crowned the Jerome Tournament champions.
Throughout the tournament, “Stat leaders were junior libero Bailey Coleman (2) with 46 digs; senior middle blocker Jasi Yraguen (10) had 24 kills, 5 aces, and 5 blocks; senior middle blocker Mattie Shirts (5) had 25 kills, 6 blocks, and 5 aces; junior outside hitter Abi Wilkins (7) had 19 kills and 32 digs; junior defensive specialist Rylee Roberts (6) added 30 digs; junior setter Danica Lockett (13) had 52 assists; and sophomore defensive specialist Madi Wilkins (1) added 43 assists on the weekend,” according to Head Coach Lindsay Grant in an email to the Argus Observer.
Up next, the Wolverines will travel to compete against the Homedale Trojans in a Snake River Valley conference matchup between the two teams later today, starting at 7 p.m.
