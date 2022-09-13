Wolverines crowned champs at Jerome Volleyball Tournament

The Weiser Wolverines volleyball team poses with the Jerome Tournament championship trophy after defeating a plethora of opponents to finish in first place.

 Photo submitted by Lindsay Grant

JEROME — Over the weekend, the Weiser Wolverines volleyball team traveled to Jerome High School to compete in the Jerome Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Wolverines competed against a multitude of teams, including Gooding, Jerome, Lighthouse Christian, and Buhl.

Throughout the tournament, Weiser only lost one set throughout their five matches, after competing in three separate matches in pool play before advancing to the bracket for two more matches.



