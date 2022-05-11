WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On May 7, the local baseball and softball teams within the Snake River Valley, SRV, district began competing for the opportunity to qualify to the 2022 state tournament.
In the SRV, the conference qualifies two and half teams to the state tournament, meaning that two teams earn an automatic bid while the third-place team competes in the state play-in game for the opportunity to qualify to the 8-team tournament bracket.In the baseball tournament, the No. 4 Payette Pirates hosted the No. 5 McCall-Donnelly Vandals for the first round of the tournament, whereas No. 3 Homedale competed against No. 6 Parma.
In the first-round games, the Pirates claimed a 3-run victory over the Vandals after eight runs in three innings.
As a result, Payette advanced to the semifinals to compete against the No. 1 Weiser Wolverines, whereas Homedale defeated Parma 9-5 to advance to play against the No. 2 Fruitland Grizzlies.
In the semifinals, the Grizzlies claimed a narrow victory over the Trojans, after allowing four runs in the seventh inning.
The Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Pirates, after scoring eight runs through the third and fourth innings.
Consequently, the Wolverines will host against the Grizzlies for the 2022 SRV District Championship later tonight, starting at 6 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, the Payette Pirates competed against Parma for the opportunity to qualify for the consolation championship. However, the Pirates were unable to find their offensive momentum, and were defeated by the Panthers 4-1. On the other side of the bracket, the Homedale Trojans claimed a dominant victory over McCall-Donnelly 10-0.
As a result, the Trojans and Panthers will advance to the consolation championship for the chance to advance to the state play-in game.
